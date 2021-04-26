Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,062.68

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,062.68 ($26.95) and last traded at GBX 2,062 ($26.94), with a volume of 12879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,046 ($26.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,916.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,697.47. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, with a total value of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

