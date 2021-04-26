International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

