International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

