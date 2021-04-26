International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

