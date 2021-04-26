International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Separately, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000.

NYSE:XM opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

