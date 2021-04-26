International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 119.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

