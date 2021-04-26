International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

