International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

U stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

