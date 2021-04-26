International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of IMBI opened at $7.62 on Monday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.