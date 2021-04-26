International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.30

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $144.95, with a volume of 4430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

