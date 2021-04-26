International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.98 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $48.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $52.89 million. International Seaways posted sales of $125.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $228.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.92 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $323.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,992. The company has a market capitalization of $501.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

