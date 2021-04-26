Intersect Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.34 and a 200 day moving average of $475.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.24 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

