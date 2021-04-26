Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVAC stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

