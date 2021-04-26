Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.52. 865,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day moving average of $314.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

