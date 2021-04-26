Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 142,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

