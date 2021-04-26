Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX):

4/22/2021 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

