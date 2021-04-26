Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

4/22/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

4/19/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $380.00.

4/16/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $332.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KLA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of KLA by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

