IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Truist

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Truist from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

IQV traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.00. 14,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

