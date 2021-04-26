IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.
IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.44.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
