IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $235.51. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

