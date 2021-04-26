iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 7th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,097 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $185,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.13 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

