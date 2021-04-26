iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

