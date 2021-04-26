iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $127.56. 1,025,539 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.