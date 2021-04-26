iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.10. 892,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

