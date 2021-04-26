iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $155.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

