iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Patten Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.69. 30,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.40 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average is $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.