iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.