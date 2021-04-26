iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,136.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $156.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.