iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. 711,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,467,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

