iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.