Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.77.

ISR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Isoray during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

