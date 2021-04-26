iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.77

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 267419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

