Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.85

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 519775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.55. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a PE ratio of -348.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

