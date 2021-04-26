Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in BCE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 274,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,453,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 219,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

BCE stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

