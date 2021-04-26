James Clarence Hopke, Jr. Sells 15,243 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 817,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 483,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

