James Clarence Hopke, Jr. Sells 15,243 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 817,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
