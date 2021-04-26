James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 45,020 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.