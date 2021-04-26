James Investment Research Inc. Buys 70,550 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.83. 1,569,255 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40.

