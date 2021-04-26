James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,043. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

