James Investment Research Inc. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,785 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $126.56. 18,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,719. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

