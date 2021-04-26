Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $166.73 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

