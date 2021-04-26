Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.
SKLZ opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
