Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

SKLZ opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

