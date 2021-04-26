Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

