Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $12.12 on Monday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

