John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 215,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Shares of HON traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

