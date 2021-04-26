John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMW stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.88. 4,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

