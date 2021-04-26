John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $14.55 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. American Software accounts for approximately 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,513. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

