John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.19. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.