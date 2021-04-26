John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Shares Down 0%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A)’s stock price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.38. 236,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.