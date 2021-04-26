JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

KALU opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

