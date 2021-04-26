JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.47 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 186,510 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $16.04 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

