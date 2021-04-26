JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of EZCORP worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

