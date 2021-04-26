JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of EZCORP worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit